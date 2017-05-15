Gamecocks make impression on Pennsylvania hoops prospect

Jake Forrester of Norristown, Pa., spent about 90 minutes Sunday at South Carolina on an unofficial visit, where he met up with the Gamecocks’ assistant coaches and got a tour of the campus.
USC head coach Frank Martin was not on hand for the visit, according to Forrester, who nonetheless got an in-depth initiation into the Gamecock program.
“The facilities are great, all new it looks like,” Forrester said. “The weight program gets you ready for the season. The dorms are nice and the campus is beautiful. They don’t over-recruit a lot of guys, so if they like you and they like your position you need to fill, they definitely will recruit you hard. The work will make me a better-skilled stretch-four man and turn me into a three guard, stretch-four guy.”
The 6-foot-8 Forrester averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. He also holds offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Miami, Minnesota, Pitt, Seton Hall, Kansas State and others. Sunday he also stopped by Virginia Tech for a visit. He’s also been to Penn State and Temple, and he plans to take several more visits this summer and named Miami, Indiana and Virginia as three possibilities.
Forrester, a rising senior, plans to sign in November and take his official visits before doing so, and Sunday’s visit helped the Gamecocks as far as improving their chances for one of those visits.
“I’m happy I went,” he said. “I think they definitely pushed up there to be one of my five official visits.”
