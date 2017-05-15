Gamecocks scout, then offer south Georgia linebacker

South Carolina last week became one of the new offers for linebacker Andrew Johnson of Cordele, Ga.
The Gamecocks join Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, West Virginia and others. Johnson (6-2 222) is not all that familiar with the Gamecock program at this point, but he plans to learn more and investigate if it might be a good fit.
Johnson said USC recruiter Mike Peterson was in last week to scout him and he got word then of an offer. The next day Will Muschamp called to put his stamp of approval on the offer as well.
“I was like, ‘Thank you,’ ” Johnson said. “It means a lot. It shows me that he really does care about you. I don’t know that much about South Carolina at all but I know it’s a pretty good school.”
Johnson said he plans to visit USC this summer, possibly for a camp, to take a closer look at the Gamecocks and to give the coaches a chance for a closer look at him. Peterson, he said, likes one important aspect of his talents.
“I can run,” he said. “I’ve been playing defensive end since my 10th grade year and I got moved to a new spot, middle linebacker, and I got on to it really nice. I know how to read and cover and get after the quarterback.”
Johnson has not narrowed his list but he will cut things down at some point and wait until after his season before making a decision. He has visited Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Florida this spring. He thinks USC will have a chance to be on his short list one day.
“They should after I sit down and really put a deep, deep thought into it and think about it.” said Johnson, who had 98 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season.
Johnson is considering graduating early.
