South Carolina in thick of battle for Arizona QB

South Carolina was the first Power 5 conference offer for quarterback Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., but since then Michigan, Missouri, Washington State, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon State, Louisville and Florida State have joined in.
Despite all that big-time competition, the Gamecocks remain strong contenders for Shough as he visits other places.
Shough on Saturday was at Michigan, where he spent a lot of time with coach Jim Harbaugh and got a close-up look at the school’s facilities.
“It was pretty sweet. I had a good time,” Shough said. “I was with Coach Harbaugh most of the time. He was giving me the tour of the campus. I talked with Coach Harbaugh and with coach Pep Hamilton for awhile. They were pretty welcoming.”
Harbaugh has done a master job recruiting in his short time at his alma mater. He has used his bravado to singe not only Big 10 rivals but SEC and ACC competitors, not to mention the NCAA. But the kids love him and his style.
“He’s the man,” Shough said. “I know he’s a straight shooter. He’s brutally honest and he said he really likes me and really wants me to come here. I really like him as a coach and a person. Obviously he has a track record of great QB coaching as well as the NFL. The pathway to that open door would be pretty sweet as well.”
Shough will visit Indiana this Saturday and he will take more visits this summer with Florida State and Cal two possibilities. USC quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper was out to watch Shough throw recently, and he said he talks with him two to three times a week.
“I love Coach Roper. I’ve built a good relationship with him so far,” he said. “It’s been a really good experience through the recruiting process with South Carolina from that standpoint and they are definitely one of my top schools I’m considering as well.”
Shough said Roper told him he is going to try to get back out to see him this week. With the Gamecocks, Shough also has Michigan, Indiana, Florida State and Cal high up on his list at this point. He plans to make his decision sometime this summer.
Notes
▪ Gaffney wide receiver Dennis Smith, one of the state’s top prospects for 2018, Sunday night announced a commitment to Duke.
This was a big recruiting victory in the Palmetto State for the Blue Devils because Smith had USC and Clemson offers and was being actively recruited by both. He also was getting a strong push from Florida State. Last season Smith had 65 catches for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.
▪ 2020 shortstop Jalen Vasquez of Fort Dorchester High committed to USC.
