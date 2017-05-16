Gamecocks still favorite for Cane Bay athlete, but Clemson showing interest

Cane Bay athlete R.J. Roderick originally thought he had to make a college decision by early June to complete the paperwork for early graduation. But he misunderstood the process and is not under that deadline pressure. So with more offers rolling in, and others on the horizon, Roderick said he will continue the recruiting process into the summer, but South Carolina is still his favorite.
Roderick picked up recent offers from Georgia Tech for quarterback and Wake Forest for safety. Clemson is one of the potential offers lurking out there for Roderick. The Tigers view him as a running back and recruiter Tony Elliott was by recently to check in on him.
“I speak with Coach Elliott just about every day,” Roderick said. “In due time I will come up there on a visit and one of their camp days I’ll come and do some workouts with them, and we’ll just go from there. I’m not too entirely sure about the whole offering situation, just building a relationship with speaking with him on a daily basis now.”
Roderick said he’s looking at a visit Clemson the end of this month and then returning for a camp in June after which he will spend more time on campus.
Roderick said he also will take another visit to USC possibly the end of this month, and he’s also looking at attending a camp session on June 3.
“I’ll go and work with Coach Muschamp and T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) on footwork and technique things, kind of teach me things on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “Then just kind of hang out and maybe watch some defensive film and do what we did at the Spurs Up day.”
Roderick said he has no preference between playing offense or defense in college.
“Whatever I can do to benefit the team the most and wherever I’ll have the best opportunity, that’s where I’ll be going.”
He is planning to make his decision before the new school year begins in August. He plans to take several visits and attend several camps before that. He’s going for visits to NC State, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Duke. Duke will visit his school Tuesday. He’s also going to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State this summer.
USC became the leader for Roderick when it became one of his first big-time offers. The Gamecocks have kept up their interest in him and he has not changed his opinion of them.
“Just the relationship and the amount of contact and the consistency I have with South Carolina, I would say that puts them in front,” Roderick said. “But I’m also remaining open to a lot of the other schools and being open to the relationships I have with the coaches because like I said I speak with Coach Elliott every day. I also speak with Coach T-Rob and Coach Muschamp on a daily basis or consistently as well.”
Roderick said N.C. State running backs coach Dez Kitchings and recruiters from East Carolina also are in regular contact.
▪ USC offered 2019 defensive end Curtis Fann Jr. of Twin City, Ga.
“I think it’s a really great program and they are building something special. They like how I use my hands and play physical,” Fann Jr. said.
USC is his first offer. Fann also is hearing from N.C. State, Kentucky, Georgia and Appalachian State. He plans to visit USC soon and N.C. State on June 17.
▪ Gamecocks linebacker target Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C. was offered by Auburn.
▪ Defensive end Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of the Canyons in California was offered by Florida.
▪ Running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was offered by Virginia Tech. He’s also has a USC offer and interest from Clemson.
▪ Ben Lippen linebacker Kyle Wright was offered by Georgia Southern.
▪ Dutch Fork wide receiver Bryce Thompson was offered by Middle Tennessee. He is a Virginia Tech commit.
