Top Gamecock RB target announcement not coming quite so soon

Monday night, running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., tweeted a thank you to all of his offering schools and said a decision was coming soon. Some took that as meaning a commitment announcement was around the corner.
Tuesday Teague said that’s not the case.
“A short list will come after my family and I talk this week,” Teague said. “Approximately one month or shorter (within a month) for final decision. I may have specific date soon. My family and I will be talking about that this week.”
USC is one of his offers and is strongly involved. Clemson also is recruiting Teague but hasn’t offered, and he has said he will only include offering schools on his short list.
Teague said he plans to talk tonight with Clemson recruiter Tony Elliott. Others who are on his favorites list are Auburn, Georgia, Duke, Louisville, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.
