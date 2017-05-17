South Carolina offers New Orleans DB

South Carolina offered defensive back Lance Robinson Jr. (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) of New Orleans on Tuesday, becoming the first SEC program to do so. He also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Tulane and others. Pat Washington is the Gamecock recruiter and Robinson said he has been working him hard.
“This offer means a lot by it being my first SEC offer,” Robinson said. “I love the direction the program is headed. They have defensive backs that go to the league, that’s what I love. They love me as a player that can play anything on the back end in the secondary.”
Robinson said he is going to try to visit USC this summer. He’s also looking at Arizona and Kansas for visits. He has been to Kansas State, Tulane and LSU.
Robinson said he does not have a favorite and would like to make his decision before his season.
Notes:
▪ USC offered running back Tae Provens (6-foot-0, 183 pounds) of Gurley, Ala. Some of his other offers include Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Louisville, Duke, UCLA and Georgia Tech.
▪ South Carolina offered 2019 athlete Aidan Robbins of Louisville, Ky.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 defensive end Derick Hunter Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla.
▪ Athlete R.J. Roderick of Cane Bay was offered by Duke and Charleston Southern.
▪ Tight end John FitzPatrick of Atlanta was offered by Auburn. He also has a USC offer.
▪ Former Dreher star Tevin Mack, a 6-foot-7 Texas transfer, was at Alabama Tuesday according to media reports in Alabama. That's the first reported visit for Mack.
