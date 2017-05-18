South Carolina moves ahead of ‘Bama for Georgia corner

Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., has moved USC to the top of his list replacing his former favorite Alabama.
He also has Tennessee, Auburn, Ohio State, Wake Forest and Ole Miss on his short list. Horn will be an early graduate but he's not sure when he'll make his decision. He said a solid relationship with Gamecock coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson pushed the them past Nick Saban and company.
"I just have a good relationship with them right now," Horn said. "They are just consistently recruiting me. That's really it, just having a good relationship with them and them showing me how I can fit into their school. I just feel real comfortable with their coaching staff right now. Coach Robinson has told me multiple times that I can come in and have the opportunity to start right off the bat, especially if I'm an early enrollee like I plan to be. I feel like I have a chance to come in there and if I work hard I could start."
Horn said nothing happened with Alabama for it to be demoted on his list, he just feels more comfortable with the Gamecock coaches right now.
Coming up for Horn will be an appearance at the Opening and he might attend the upcoming Rivals Five Star Challenge. He is going to visit Tennessee on June 17 and Wake Forest on June 28, and he plans a return visit to USC this summer.
Horn said all of his favorites have been out to see him this spring. The Gamecocks were there last week and Tuesday of this week. Clemson also was in to check on Horn Wednesday and something is starting to brew with the Tigers as well.
"I'm just gaining a relationship with Coach Venables," Horn said. "We just started to communicate a couple of days ago. We just talk back and forth. That could develop into a big thing because they are the number one school in the nation. They won the title so any time they show interest you've got to show interest back. He told me he likes my size, and he checked out some film on me and he liked my ball skills a lot."
Notes
▪ South Carolina and Clemson did not make the top three with running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., which he announced Wednesday. Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee are his final three. The Gamecocks offered Teague and pursued him with vigor. Clemson also recruited him but did not offer.
▪ Deerfield Beach, Fla., linebacker Rosendo Louis of has the Gamecocks in his top seven. He also has Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, Oregon and LSU on his short list. No commitment is imminent from him.
▪ Running back Jashaun Corbin of Melbourne, Fla., decommitted from Tennessee. He has a USC offer and interest from Clemson.
▪ USC defensive back target Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., was offered by N.C. State.
▪ Defensive end and Gamecocks target Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons in California was offered by Texas A&M. Utah also recently offered.
▪ USC offered 2019 running back Steele Chambers of Roswell, Ga. Some other offers are Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and UNC.
