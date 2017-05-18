Mark Alstork
Mark Alstork Matthew OHaren USA TODAY Sports
Mark Alstork Matthew OHaren USA TODAY Sports

Phil Kornblut

May 18, 2017 9:59 PM

Grad transfer Alstork could delay decision

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork announced a final four Thursday night of South Carolina, Pitt, Illinois and LSU.

He visited those four along with Georgetown and LSU. “Comfort” is what Alstork said was the one common denominator of his final four.

He originally planned to announce his decision Saturday but Thursday night he said he most likely will push his announcement back to a later date to be determined.

Alstork visited USC last weekend.

Last season he averaged 19 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

