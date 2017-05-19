South Carolina makes short lists for two highly-rated D-linemen

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C. has been squarely on South Carolina’s radar for months and the Gamecocks are firmly on his short list with North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State, LSU, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami. He last visited USC for a game last season and the Gamecocks made him feel very comfortable. Sandidge realizes all the schools recruiting him have beautiful facilities so it's the people connection that will make the difference with him.
"All the new facilities getting done really don't matter to me," Sandidge said. "I worry about the coaches to be honest. That's the people I'm going to be there for the next three to four years. I guess they like my size (273 pounds). I know I'm not fully developed and I'm not nowhere near that."
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson have made Sandidge one of their priorities for this class. They have kept up the contact with him over the months and the work has paid off with a spot on his short list.
"They just treat you like family when you go down there and I always have fun time no matter how many times I go down there," Sandidge said.
Sandidge has visited Miami, Florida, Florida State and Georgia this spring. He plans to visit LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and possibly Michigan State this summer. He's not sure when he'll return to USC.
Notes:
▪ Raleigh defensive lineman Alim McNeill released his top ten Thursday night and South Carolina and Clemson are included. Also on his list are North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Louisville, NC State, Penn State and Duke. McNeill visited USC for the spring game and he made a visit to Clemson later in April. He's also visited Virginia Tech this spring.
▪ The third annual EPT Skills Showcase is set for Sunday at Ridge View High School in Columbia. Among the players expected to attend are quarterback Dakereon Joyner, defensive end Xavier Thomas and defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. Joyner and Thomas have made their college decisions. Wynn is taking the process much slower and is still considering several programs including USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and others. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has made a concerted effort with Wynn and has put the Gamecocks solidly in the running despite Wynn's legacy connection to Clemson.
▪ USC target quarterback Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., was offered by North Carolina.
▪ Gamecocks offered defensive lineman Cameron Wire (6-foot-6, 271 pounds) of Gonzales, La.
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 defensive end Chantz Williams of Orange Park, Fla. Florida State also has offered.
▪ USC offered 2020 offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) of Orange Park, Fla. Other offers include Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia and Georgia Tech.
