USC target could pull commitment trigger at The Opening

Charlotte offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn has a short list of South Carolina, Duke and N.C. State. He also has an invitation to The Opening this week in Beaverton, Or. He had hoped to make his decision before going west Friday, but now he's not sure he can do that. He's also thought about announcing at The Opening. But now he's not sure he can do that either.
"I think I'm going to wait, I'm not sure," Gwyn said "I go to Oregon Friday and I was thinking about making my decision up there but I think I'm going to wait. I'm not sure yet where I want to go. If I was to do good (at The Opening) and I felt comfortable with certain schools, then I would make my decision there."
Gwyn was at a USC camp earlier this month and since then he's been in touch with Will Muschamp along with offensive line coach Eric Wolford and recruiter Bobby Bentley. They continue to impress up him their need for offensive linemen.
"There's a good chance because a lot of them (offensive linemen) are seniors or juniors who will become seniors, so there's a good chance that if I come and work for a spot I can start," Gwyn said.
Duke and N.C. State are also selling him on the fact they are losing linemen and need help. He's visited all three schools and said he felt a certain comfort level at each.
"Duke is a great atmosphere," he said. "N.C. State was like a family atmosphere with the coaches and the players. And South Carolina was kind of the same thing, a real good atmosphere."
Gwyn said he feels N.C. State is recruiting him the hardest at this point. He is being recruited for guard. Gwyn said if he doesn't make is decision at The Opening, then he'll look at July or August for making his plans known.
Notes:
▪ Defensive end Dorian Gerald, a Florence native who attends College of the Canyons in California on Monday night announced his top five of USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Florida and Georgia. He visited the Gamecocks and Tennessee unofficially earlier this month and has an official visit to Louisville set for September 16.
▪ Lake Marion and Georgia Military College defensive end Jabari Ellis announced a final two of South Carolina and N.C. State. He visited both this month and will announce his decision July 4.
▪ South Carolina defensive line target Antwuan Jackson, who is a transfer from Auburn, will enroll at Blinn College, a two-year school in Texas, according to JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com. Auburn blocked him from transferring to any other SEC school along with Clemson, Ohio State, Mercer and Georgia Southern
