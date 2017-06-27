Gamecocks make final groups for pair of big JUCO linemen

Dorian Gerald
Defensive end Dorian Gerald, a Florence native who attends College of the Canyons in California on Monday night announced his top five of USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Florida and Georgia.

He visited the Gamecocks and Tennessee unofficially earlier this month and has an official visit to Louisville set for September 16.

Last season, Gerald led College of the Canyons and the conference with 12 sacks and was second on the team with 54 tackles, including 24 for loss. He was a first-team all-Southern California Football Association selection.

Gerald had 13 sacks his senior year at West Florence and was a North-South selection.

Lake Marion and Georgia Military College defensive end Jabari Ellis announced a final two of South Carolina and N.C. State. He visited both this month and will announce his decision July 4.

As a freshman at GMC, he had 14 tackles and a sack in 11 games.

Note:

▪  South Carolina defensive line target Antwuan Jackson, who is a transfer from Auburn, will enroll at Blinn College, a two-year school in Texas, according to JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com. Auburn blocked him from transferring to any other SEC school along with Clemson, Ohio State, Mercer and Georgia Southern

