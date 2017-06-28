USC lead for tall Georgia WR grows ‘bigger and bigger’

Sylvania, Ga., wide receiver Tyquan Johnson camped at South Carolina earlier this month and landed an offer from the Gamecocks.
That immediately put the Gamecocks at the top of his list along with Mississippi State. Since then, the Gamecocks have continued to work Johnson hard with daily contact from Will Muschamp and Bryan McClendon. As a result, Johnson says USC now stands alone at the top of his list, and by a wide margin.
"They are just telling me they would use me as a big target, just throwing and slinging it," Johnson said. "And also opening the offense up for the running game, too."
Johnson said he will return to Columbia on July 22 for the prospect social gathering.
"South Carolina is my number one choice right now," Johnson said with Mississippi State second and West Virginia third. "It was neck and neck but it (USC's lead) has grown bigger and bigger because South Carolina is recruiting me real, real, real hard, like heavy."
Despite a strong lean to the Gamecocks, Johnson said he won't make a commitment until December. He does not have any current plans to visit Mississippi State or West Virginia.
Notes:
▪ Conway defensive end Raiqwon O'Neal picked up his 30th offer last week from N.C. State. South Carolina also is one of his offers and he remains in regular contact with Gamecock defensive line coach Lance Thompson who is not pushing the football agenda on him.
"Mainly the education over everything pretty much. They know I'm big on education," O’Neal said.
O'Neal will make a return visit to USC on July 22 and will visit Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia and Michigan the end of July. O'Neal doesn't have a favorite but he said Maryland has the best program in his major which will be graphic design. He plans to trim his list after he takes his July visits.
▪ Interest across the board seems to have cooled for linebacker Quin Williams of Madison, Ga. Some of his self-reported offers over the spring included USC, Florida, NC State, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
But Williams said he's not hearing from any schools right now and his last contact from USC was more than two weeks ago. He said he was and he plans to visit USC again in July. He's also still interested in Auburn and Oklahoma.
▪ Lakeland, Fla., 2019 defensive end Latrell Jean plans to visit USC the end of July.
