USC DB target would ‘love to play in the SEC’

Miami defensive back Jermaine McMillian recently named his top six as South Carolina, Temple, Baylor, NC State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He's not yet been to USC, but he plans to visit for the prospect social event July 22. Gamecocks recruiter Travaris Robinson has made a strong push for McMillian and he's rewarded that interest by keeping the Gamecocks on his short list.
"He likes how I hustle to the ball, how I use my arm length and my aggression on receivers and how I don't give up on anything," McMillian said. "I'm going to be an early enrollee and I'm liking the early playing time. I will be able to go in and play early. All I have to do is go in and work and I'll be able to play early. And I'd love to play in the SEC."
McMillian has not taken any visits thus far but he plans to visit all the schools on his short in July. He does not have any favorites at this point and he'd like to make his decision in mid-August, prior to his season.
