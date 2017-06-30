Who USC is looking at for a second QB in 2018

South Carolina has one quarterback committed for the 2018 class in Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester. The Gamecocks would like to sign another QB for the class and are continuing to sort through possibilities.
Two are Cordel Littlejohn of Roswell, Ga., and Carter Bradley of Jacksonville. Neither has a Gamecock offer but Will Muschamp and Kurt Roper plan further evaluations in July to determine if one, or both, should be offered. Littlejohn attended USC's junior day in January and was back for a camp earlier this month.
"Coach Roper, he really likes me," Littlejohn said. "He tells me that he's going to keep recruiting me but wants to see me play a little bit of senior ball. When I went to the camp he said I did really good. I think I really shocked them and showed them I can play some Division I football. When I went to the junior day, Coach Muschamp told me they really liked me, they just wanted to see me throw it live, and they were going to really recruit me hard. I did not get to talk to him at the camp."
Littlejohn also has been to Georgia and Alabama this summer and he's going to Louisville in July. He has offers from Tulane and Illinois. He said USC and Louisville are the two schools showing the most interest in him at this point.
Littlejohn just moved to Roswell in January. He grew up in Lincolnton, N.C., and last season passed for 3,655 yards and 50 touchdowns.
Bradley is the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley. He camped recently at LSU and Tiger coach Ed Orgeron likes him a lot. Muschamp wants to see him in a USC camp before doing more with him and he's scheduled to attend the one July 21. Georgia also is strongly interested with Kirby Smart leading the effort and wants him to visit next month for Dawg Night. And he has dropped Ole Miss from his list and replaced it with Auburn which also has him high on the board.
Notes:
▪ According to the Greenwood Index-Journal, Spartanburg Methodist infielder Sheldon Reed, who is a Greenwood native, changed his commitment from South Carolina to Clemson. Reed said the coaching change at USC sparked his decision to flip to the Tigers after being offered by Monte Lee. Reed batted .448 with 11 HRs and 47 RBIs last season.
▪ Gamecocks running back target Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., plans to announce his top two schools soon. He has a short list of USC, Southern Cal, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Louisville, Florida and LSU.
