USC DB target Israel Mukuamu breaks down his final four

Defensive back Israel Mukuamu of Bossier City, La., released his final four Monday night and the Gamecocks made the cut.
His short list is South Carolina, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Indiana. Mukuamu, who attended Berkeley High before moving to Louisiana earlier this year, was offered early by the Gamecocks but they lost touch with him after his move. However, Will Muschamp recently reconnected with Mukuamu, and that ensured USC’s spot in his top group.
He will commit July 24 at Berkeley High.
Mukuamu (6-4, 190) broke down each of his final four:
Florida State: “They like big, long DBs like myself and they plan to use me in many different ways and are really excited about me.”
Indiana: “A school that’s really coming after me really hard every time I talk to Coach Joseph, the safeties coach, and Coach Allen, the head coach. They always tell me I’m a priority to them.”
Oklahoma State: “One of the first schools to show interest in me when I first moved down here to Louisiana. They want me to come in and play a big-time role in that strong safety spot, like their strong safety right now Tre Flowers is doing.”
South Carolina: “They were the first to offer me and to believe in my ability. I’m really excited about them. Also, I’ll probably be visiting South Carolina on the 21st or 22nd. I’m not sure yet.”
Mukuamu plans to move forward diligently with the process.
“Just going to keep in contact with all the coaches, pray about the schools and hopefully God gives me a sign,” he said.
Final 4‼️#Blessed pic.twitter.com/26UTxx80yc— Israel Mukuamu2️⃣5️⃣ (@IsraelMukuamu) July 3, 2017
Comments