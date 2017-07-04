The need for speed: South Carolina adds explosive 2018 running back

More Videos 2:18 Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service Pause 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 0:43 Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 2:52 Mark Kingston on Scout Day 1:29 Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 2:27 Success a team effort for Newberry's Amir Abrams 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:19 SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class. Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class. Hudl

Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class. Hudl