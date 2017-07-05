Muschamp, Bentley recruiting approach key to landing Valentine

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:28 Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights Pause 2:00 Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia? 1:10 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day 1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail 3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class 1:14 Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits 1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class. Hudl

Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class. Hudl