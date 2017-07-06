More Videos

  Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.

Phil Kornblut

Massive QB holding out for USC offer

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

July 06, 2017 12:40 PM

Kevaris Thomas (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) of Lakeland, Fla., was one of the quarterbacks to come through USC in June for camp action.

He did not receive an offer from the Gamecocks but quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper and head coach Will Muschamp haven’t forgotten about him. Thomas has remained in touch with the Gamecocks and is hoping to hear some big news from them in a couple of weeks.

“When I went, it was great,” Thomas said. “The coaches expected a lot from me and that’s what I gave them. When the camp was starting, I was basically the only quarterback they wanted to pay attention to because they knew what I was up there for. They told me I was their guy so I’ve got to prove it to them.”

Thomas said regarding an offer, Muschamp and Roper told him to be patient and they might have some news for him around July 21.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Roper and Coach Muschamp at least three times a week,” he said. “It’s not really about them giving an offer, just having a friendly conversation. They like that I’m real light on my feet and I can throw the ball real well.”

Last season Thomas passed for 1,606 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a spread offense.

Thomas has offers from Colorado State, FAU, South Florida, Temple and South Alabama. Temple is his current favorite but he said a USC offer would change that.

“I was planning on keeping it a secret but when they offer me, I think I’m going to wait about a week and then commit,” he said. “That would make South Carolina my school.”

Thomas also has visited FAU this summer and currently has no other visits planned. USC has not yet invited him back for its camp July 21 or prospect social event the next day.

