Blue-chip OL won’t be in Columbia this weekend, but Gamecocks still in it

Top South Carolina offensive line target Dylan Wonnum of Tucker, Ga., has made several visits to USC, especially with his brother playing defensive end for the Gamecocks.
Will Muschamp would love to bring the younger Wonnum into his football family, and he and offensive line coach Eric Wolford have recruited him fervently. But they won’t get the chance to work in him person this weekend because Wonnum said he’s not coming to the camp Friday or the cookout Saturday.
Wonnum’s offers include USC, most of the rest of the SEC, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Duke and others. His focus, however, is on the SEC.
“I’m just looking at everybody in the SEC and I haven’t narrowed it down yet,” Wonnum said. “I hear from Coach Wolford and Coach Muschamp every day. I’m also hearing from LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, they hit me up on a regular basis.”
Wonnum said he wasn’t sure when he’ll make it back to USC but he’s thinking he might return for the Gamecocks’ media day on July 30.
“They talk to me and tell me they need me and everything,” he said of USC. “That’s about it. I like them, though. I do like them.”
Wonnum said he won’t make his decision until after his season sometime in December.
Notes:
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall was offered by Florida State on Thursday while on a visit. He visits Florida on Friday.
▪ Tight end James Mitchell of Big Stone Gap, Va., has South Carolina in top five with Georgia, Tennessee, Duke and Virginia Tech.
▪ Shelby, N.C., linebacker Dax Hollifield of will visit South Carolina on Friday to watch the Gamecocks’ final camp of the summer. He also wants to spend more time with the coaches and players and get more of a feeling of what the Gamecocks have to offer him.
“I want to see just a home feeling. I want to go somewhere that feels like home,” Hollifield said.
Hollifield said he has not set his official visits but is looking to do so with USC, Florida State, Stanford, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
▪ Alex Lomax, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Memphis, picked up an offer from USC basketball coach Frank Martin earlier this week.
“I’m blessed and I like South Carolina,” Lomax said. “They are very tough and hard nose like me. I like Coach Martin’s style of play. It would fit me well.”
Lomax also has offers from LSU, Memphis, Cal, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall and others.
