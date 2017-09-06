Miami DB ready to take closer look at Gamecocks

Defensive back Jermaine McMillian of Miami remains a South Carolina target. Considering the Gamecocks’ needs in the secondary, there’s good reason for him to be on the board.
Through four games, McMillian said he’s allowed just two passes to be caught over him. He has the Gamecocks on his short list and he talked with recruiter Travaris Robinson last week about setting up an official visit.
McMillian said a firm date with the Gamecocks has not been set, but he’s looking at the Arkansas weekend Oct. 7 for his official visit.
“He wants me to see the campus and he actually wants me to come check out practice and see how everything runs and make sure I’m comfortable where I might be at for the next couple of years,” McMillian said.
McMillian said he will visit Ole Miss when the Rebels play Arkansas in October, and he’s also planning to visit Mississippi State and possibly South Florida and Central Florida.
McMillian doesn’t have a favorite or a timeline on a decision, but he will be an early grad.
Notes
▪ Basketball prospect Jimmy Nichols of Conway Tuesday night announced a commitment to Providence, which he officially visited last weekend. Nichols also considered USC and Miami but USC never offered and he never visited Miami. Nichols is one of the state’s top prospects for the 2018 class. He averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.
▪ The USC women are in the final six for 6-foot-5 Olivia Nelson-Ododa of Winder, Ga., the third-ranked player in her class. The rest of her top six are Duke, Florida State, Stanford, Georgia and Connecticut.
▪ The USC women offered 2020 6-0 Madson Hayes of Ooltewah, Tenn.
Comments