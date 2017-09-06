‘I was impressed’: Sandidge takes in USC-NC State

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C., was in Charlotte Saturday to watch the South Carolina-NC State game.
The Gamecocks are one of the teams on his short list. This Saturday he’ll see two more of his favorites as he goes to Chapel Hill to watch North Carolina take on Louisville.
Sandidge said he didn’t really focus that much on the Gamecocks’ defensive line Saturday because he was at the game more as a general football fan.
“I just had a good time really,” he said. “I was paying attention (to the Gamecocks) but at the same time I wasn’t. I was just like enjoying the time being there. I was noticing they were making good plays. Their defense did good and I was impressed.”
Sandidge said he hears from USC coach Will Muschamp via text almost daily.
Sandidge said he’s not sure about any other game visits and he’s in the process of setting his official visits. He has said four of the visits will be to Ohio State, Florida, Penn State and Louisville. Once he gets all the dates set he plans to release that information on Twitter.
He said he does not have a favorite.
