Gamecocks blue chip commit visiting the one school trying to flip him

South Carolina wide receiver commitment Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., has a bye week in his schedule this week so he’s going to take advantage of that to travel. He’s going to take an official visit to Kansas State. Vann said the Wildcats are no threat regarding his commitment but they have been recruiting him hard so he wanted to reward their efforts with a visit. It’s the only official visit he has set so far.
“It’s an official visit and I’m trying to use them up,” Vann said. “I know it’s too far and I got to look at that. I’m just trying to use up these officials. They are the only school so far that’s got no problem with him coming up there. I now the receivers coach and I know Duke Shelley and Elijah Sullivan that go up there from when they played at Tucker.”
Vann, of course, will take an official visit to USC and that will be in January. He’s also thinking about a possible official visit to Georgia though he said the Bulldogs have not been recruiting him that hard since he committed to the Gamecocks. He said Kansas State is the only school recruiting him in a way to try to flip him.
Vann watched USC on TV last Saturday as the Gamecocks defeated N.C. State and he liked what he saw from the Gamecock offense.
“Probably some things to work on but the offense was good, throwing the ball well and the protection was good. Hopefully it’s the same when I get up there.”
This season, Vann has 17 catches for 299 yards with six touchdowns and one punt return for a touchdown.
Note:
▪ Aaron Nesmith, a 6-foot-5 guard from Porter Gaud began an official visit to USC on Wednesday and will be in Columbia until Friday his coach confirmed Wednesday. A decision from Nesmith should come within a week. Nesmith also has taken official visits to Vanderbilt and Florida. Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Harvard and Yale also are on his short list.
Comments