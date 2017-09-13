He’s committed to Tennessee, but just nailed down a visit to South Carolina

More Videos 5:01 USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum Pause 1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:03 Power outages in South Carolina 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 1:31 Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:46 Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.