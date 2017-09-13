He’s committed to Tennessee, but just nailed down a visit to South Carolina

Tennessee defensive end commitment Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of the Canyons, a two-year school in California, might be at the Clemson-Louisville game this weekend on an official visit with the Cardinals. The visit would cause him to miss his game this weekend and at first his head coach was opposed, but Gerald said this week his coach has given his blessings on the trip and now he just has to get it finalized with Louisville.
Gerald said he has nailed down his official visit date to South Carolina for November 17 and he has set one for the next weekend at Tennessee. He also said Florida is making a very strong push and he is looking at taking an official visit there and to Texas A&M.
USC’s interest in Gerald remains at a high level and he said the contact with Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson is constant.
“I talked to Coach Thompson about the game and he said he wishes I could be there now,” Gerald said. “The interest level for me at South Carolina has gone up. They still want me, they still love me. They are still heavily involved. I’ve actually been hearing more from different coaches now.”
Gerald said he is still a firm Tennessee commitment. He committed after visiting there this summer, soon after visiting USC, because the Vols showed him and his family a great time.
“They showed me and my family an outrageous time,” Gerald said. “Not only did they make me feel comfortable, they made my parents feel 100 percent at home. Your first impression is everything and they made a huge first impression. A big reason South Carolina couldn’t do that is because my whole family wasn’t there like they were at Tennessee. This visit to South Carolina is huge. That’s my home state. It would make everyone happy to see me in garnet and black. Anything is possible, and I do what to see what Texas A&M has to offer and what Florida has to offer.”
But Gerald said USC would be the one to watch with him for a possible change of mind.
“If I ever were to flip, they probably stand the best chance,” said Gerald who said he’s playing more over center this season than defensive end. In two games he has eight tackles with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Notes:
▪ Defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, now at two-year school Blinn College, committed to Ohio State. He also was a USC target and is the half-brother of Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams. He started his career at Auburn.
▪ Lower Richland defensive end Antonio Anderson Jr. (6-foot-3, 230 pounfd) will be one of the recruits taking an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Saturday night for the Kentucky game. USC has not offered but he he attended a camp there this summer and the Gamecocks are evaluating him.
"Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) told me at their camp that he would keep in touch with me and that they were interested in me,” Anderson said. “He also said that he would make it to one of my games this year."
Anderson has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Old Dominion and is also hearing from Georgia State, Appalachian State, Charleston Southern and N.C. State. He is going to N.C. State for a game Oct. 5 and to Georgia State on Oct. 26. This season Anderson has 27 tackles and three sacks. As a junior he recorded 76 tackles and six sacks.
▪ South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin on Tuesday offered 2019 6-foot-8 forward Tyrese Samuel, a native of Montreal who attends Wasatch Academy in Utah.
"It feels really good to get this offer from Coach Martin,” Samuel said. “I don't know to much about the school but I know they made the Final Four last year. He likes my length and my skill set to dribble the ball up the floor and pass and shoot at 6-foot-8."
Samuel also has offers from Virginia Tech, Wichita State, SMU, Pitt, Baylor, East Carolina, Wake Forest, Connecticut, TCU, New Mexico, Vanderbilt and others. He does not have favorites.
▪ According to Corey Evans of Rivals, Zion Williamson has set officials to Kentucky on Sept. 22 and Kansas on Sept. 29. He had previously set Duke for Oct. 22 and UCLA for Oct. 27. Kansas was in Tuesday night and Kentucky and UCLA are in on Wednesday. USC coach Frank Martin is scheduled for his in home visit Thursday night.
