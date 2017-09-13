Atlanta defensive end commits to Gamecocks

More Videos 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville Pause 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:03 Power outages in South Carolina 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 0:29 'We want people to start talking about our defense' 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 5:01 USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.