Atlanta defensive end commits to Gamecocks

Class of 2019 defensive end Rodricus Fitten of Atlanta committed to South Carolina on Wednesday.
Fitten announced his pledge via Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is considered a three-star prospect. He is the Gamecocks’ second commitment for the 2019 class.
Fitten joins linebacker Ahdarrious Gee in the group. Gee also is from Georgia.
South Carolina offered Fitten in April. His other offers include North Carolina, Louisville and Iowa State.
COMMITTED @RecruitGeorgia @CoachCPrather @therealkwat #True19 #Gamecocknation #wecocky #Spursup pic.twitter.com/voqUIcNKIw— Rodricus Fitten (@rodricus_fitten) September 13, 2017
