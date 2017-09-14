What Frank Martin could get from Zion Williamson in-home visit Thursday night

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and his staff get their in home visit Thursday with Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day. It’s possible Martin will come out of the meeting with a plan for Williamson to visit this Saturday night for the football game, just as Williamson did with Clemson last Saturday.

Williamson has set official visits with Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA. North Carolina is due in Sunday and is possible for the final official visit.

Notes:

▪ The USC women will have 6-foot-2 Sacramento forward Aquira DeCosta in for an official visit Sept. 22. She is the No. 4 prospect in the 2018 class by ESPN. DeCosta said she’s excited about being recruited by Dawn Staley.

“Dawn Staley is an outstanding coach and is just great both on and off the court,” DeCosta said. “I love the program there and they really develop their players into something special. They don’t just worry about them on the court, but wants them to succeed in life as well.”

DeCosta has visited Southern Cal and will be at Louisville this weekend. She will visit Tennessee and Baylor the last two weekends of the month and plans to decide “as soon as possible” after her visits.

▪ USC is now showing interest in 2019 6-foot-10 big man Joel Soriano of White Plains, N.Y. He has offers from Stony Brook and Florida International.

▪ The Gamecocks recently offered 6-foot-10 power forward Kaosi Ezeagu who attends GTA Prep in Mississauga, Ontario. He also has offers from Western Michigan and Illinois-Chicago according to is school's twitter feed. Ezeagu played last season for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga. According to MaxPreps, in 32 games last season he averaged three points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

▪ Shelby, North Carolina linebacker Dax Hollifield said Wednesday night he will make an unofficial visit to USC Saturday night. He’s also been to North Carolina for a game this season.