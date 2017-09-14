More Videos

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:27

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

Pause
Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder 2:36

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

  • The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

Phil Kornblut

Jaycee Horn talking more to Muschamp, will be in the building vs Kentucky

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

September 14, 2017 2:57 PM

Alpharetta, Ga., defensive back Jaycee Horn committed to Tennessee over South Carolina and Alabama in August but he did not shut down his recruiting then.

He said he would continue taking visits for games this season and would take his official visits. Last weekend he was at Clemson for the Auburn game and this Saturday he and his father, former NFL receiver Joe Horn, will be at USC for the Kentucky game.

“I’ve talked to Coach Muschamp a lot more since I committed,” Horn said. “I’ve always heard the crowd was crazy and I want to see how that is on game day.” Horn has never been to a game at USC.

Horn said he’s not wavering on his Tennessee commitment at this point, he’s just taking some visits as he planned to do. That included a stop at Clemson last week as the Tigers, thru secondary coach Mike Reed, have kept up their communication.

“I bumped into Coach Reed but I didn’t talk to Coach Swinney,” Horn said. “They are recruiting me, started recruiting more after I committed. It’s nothing special they’re telling me because they are the national champions. They’ve got some pretty good DBs there right now.”

Horn has not yet set his official visits and he plans to take them all. He’s not decided which schools besides Tennessee will get those visits. And he’s not sure what he must see or experience elsewhere to flip from Tennessee.

“I can say when I committed it was a real close decision between South Carolina and Tennessee,” he said. “South Carolina is talking to me more and more, and Tennessee also is. I mean, I really just wouldn’t flip my commitment right now, but Saturday will be my first game experience at South Carolina so I’ll see how that is.”

Horn plans to graduate early from high school so he will be firming up his plans no later than mid-December.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

View More Video