Jaycee Horn talking more to Muschamp, will be in the building vs Kentucky

Alpharetta, Ga., defensive back Jaycee Horn committed to Tennessee over South Carolina and Alabama in August but he did not shut down his recruiting then.
He said he would continue taking visits for games this season and would take his official visits. Last weekend he was at Clemson for the Auburn game and this Saturday he and his father, former NFL receiver Joe Horn, will be at USC for the Kentucky game.
“I’ve talked to Coach Muschamp a lot more since I committed,” Horn said. “I’ve always heard the crowd was crazy and I want to see how that is on game day.” Horn has never been to a game at USC.
Horn said he’s not wavering on his Tennessee commitment at this point, he’s just taking some visits as he planned to do. That included a stop at Clemson last week as the Tigers, thru secondary coach Mike Reed, have kept up their communication.
“I bumped into Coach Reed but I didn’t talk to Coach Swinney,” Horn said. “They are recruiting me, started recruiting more after I committed. It’s nothing special they’re telling me because they are the national champions. They’ve got some pretty good DBs there right now.”
Horn has not yet set his official visits and he plans to take them all. He’s not decided which schools besides Tennessee will get those visits. And he’s not sure what he must see or experience elsewhere to flip from Tennessee.
“I can say when I committed it was a real close decision between South Carolina and Tennessee,” he said. “South Carolina is talking to me more and more, and Tennessee also is. I mean, I really just wouldn’t flip my commitment right now, but Saturday will be my first game experience at South Carolina so I’ll see how that is.”
Horn plans to graduate early from high school so he will be firming up his plans no later than mid-December.
