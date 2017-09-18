Sandidge, Horn, Vann take in USC gameday experience

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C., made an unofficial visit to South Carolina over the weekend for the Kentucky game.
He stayed over Saturday night and met with coaches Will Muschamp, Lance Thompson and Bobby Bentley on Sunday.
“I had a good time. I know they were disappointed but you win some, you lose some,” he said. “I talked to Coach Bentley, Coach Thompson and Coach Muschamp. They said I have a huge opportunity here, get playing time and an education, stuff like that.”
Sandidge also has been to North Carolina for a game and no future game visits are set. He’s not ready to release official visit plans but said he’s been talking to Georgia, Florida and Michigan out of his top seven for three of those.
He said USC might get an official visit.
Horn reacts
Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., is a Tennessee commitment, but he visited USC for the Kentucky with his dad for his first game at USC.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “The fans are crazy about the team. That’s what really stood out, how the fans reacted to the team.”
Horn got chance to talk with Muschamp and Travaris Robinson and they continued to push for his services.
“It was the same message: Just come in and have an opportunity to start off the bat. They start the most true freshmen out of all the colleges. They’ve got Jamarcus King, he’s a senior DB. Chris Lammons, he’s a senior. And Rashad Fenton might come out, so I mean it’s a good opportunity to play there and their program is on the rise.”
Horn said he remains firmly committed to Tennessee but he will take all of his official visits after the season, and he’s not yet decided where. He might go to Georgia or Tennessee this coming weekend for a game.
Vann visits
USC receiver commitment Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., was in Columbia Saturday night for the Kentucky game. He recently took an official visit to Kansas State but said his commitment to the Gamecocks remains firm after the visit this past weekend, which gave him a chance to see the offense in person.
“It was pretty much stuff that I feel I’ll be able to perform well at,” he said. “It’s something I can adapt well to. By going to the game, it let me know how things are going to be on gameday.”
Vann said he has no other visits planned at this point. He expects to take his official to USC in January.
