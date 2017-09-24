More Videos

  • The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

Phil Kornblut

USC improves position with former Florida commit after official visit

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

September 24, 2017 9:11 PM

Defensive back C.J. Smith of West Palm Beach, Fla., made an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend, departing campus Sunday night.

“Everything went great,” he said. “The people, the atmosphere of the game, the coaching staff, it was all great. Lot of good facilities. It bumps them up higher. None of my other visits should be better than South Carolina.”

Smith (6-2, 193) talked with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson about their defense and how he would fit in.

“They said they would play me where I feel comfortable,” said Smith, who can play safety and corner.

Antoine Wilder served as his host. Smith, a former Florida commit, also has official visits set with Oklahoma for Oct. 6 and Ole Miss on Oct. 20. He has been focused the most on the Gamecocks, Sooner and Rebels.

He had been favoring Oklahoma but the USC visit changed that.

“Now that I’ve visited South Carolina, there’s nobody in front right now,” Smith said.

He plans to make his decision in November.

