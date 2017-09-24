USC makes impression on NC D-lineman, still pushing for Tennessee O-lineman visit

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli of Wake Forest, N.C., has not lined up official visits, but when he does it’s a strong likelihood South Carolina will be on his list.
The Gamecocks offered Boletepeli (6-4, 244)in late August, and the Gamecocks are keeping in touch through defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
“We’ve been talking and he’s been asking me to come down for a game,” Boletepeli said. ‘I’ve been talking to my folks to make that happen. Coach Thompson said he thinks I can play a big role in their defense and he feels South Carolina is the best place for me. Coach Muschamp is a defensive-oriented coach. They are pretty young and he fees like I can go in and mesh into the program.”
Boletepeli said he does not have favorites from an offer list that also includes Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia, Wake Forest, Michigan State, NC State, Arkansas, East Carolina and Miami. However, USC has made an impression on him through its recruiting.
“They are high on my list,” he said. “It’s an SEC program, and at a point in time they were a big contender. I’ll narrow my list down soon, probably in a couple of weeks. They probably will make my short list and probably get an official visit.”
He has been to NC State and North Carolina for games this season. He plans to take is official visits before deciding but said, “As soon as I get that right feeling, I’m going to go ahead [and commit]. I don’t want to rush it but I don’t want to take too long.”
He will be an early graduate. This season through five games Boletepeli has five sacks.
USC keeping up with OL prospect
USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford last week was in touch with offensive lineman Jerome Carvin of Cordova, Tenn., still trying to land his final official visit. Carvin maintains interest in the Gamecocks and is considering them for that last official along with a few others.
Carvin has official visits set with Tennessee on Sept. 30, Mississippi State Oct. 13, Alabama Oct. 20 and Arkansas Dec. 1. He said Wolford wants him to visit USC Nov. 11 for the Florida game.
There’s a big possibility he’ll visit USC that weekend since he has an off week, he said. He’s also looking at Michigan, Indiana and Memphis for the fifth official.
Carvin said Wolford is using his experience in the NFL and previously at USC as reasons why he should give the Gamecocks a closer look.
“He always talks about him being in the NFL and he was at South Carolina before going to the NFL and he turned the offensive line play around, and he turned it around this year,” Carvin said. “He was saying I’d fit great with them, that I’m athletic and he likes that I’m athletic for my size.”
Carvin said he does not have any favorites at this point. Last weekend he went to the games at Memphis and Mississippi State.
Carvin said he will be an early graduate and he’s being recruited for guard and tackle. He said Wolford likes him as a guard.
