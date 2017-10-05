Blue chip DT might not have official visit to USC, but it shouldn’t hurt Gamecocks

Concord, N.C. defensive tackle Rick Sandidge did not take in a game last weekend and he's not planning to see one this weekend either.
His next visit somewhere will be Oct. 21st but he's not sure yet where he'll be going on that day but it will be somewhere he's already visited. Sandidge said USC has been in touch just checking up on him. He's also talking regularly with Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, the other schools in his top seven.
Sandidge said he has four of his official visits set but won't release those visits until all five are set. It does not look like USC will get one.
"I don't see a reason for South Carolina having one because they are right there. That's not going to defeat their chances of me going to South Carolina."
Sandidge said he will visit USC again unofficially at some point.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina wide receiver commitment Josh Vann, of Tucker, Ga., plans to attend USC's game Saturday with Arkansas on an unofficial visit. Tucker said no other schools are really talking with him anymore at this point and he's locked in with his USC commitment. He has not yet set his official visit with the Gamecocks. He has taken an official visit to Kansas State. No other schools have invited him for an official visit at this point. Vann has kept a close watch on the Gamecock's offense this season.
"I've been watching them on TV and I feel like I feel like I'm a good fit and come in right away and have a big impact,” Vann said. “I feel like they have playmakers but I feel like I can come in and add a big part to the playmakers side since Deebo (Samuel) has been out."
▪ Another day, another lead team for Tucker, Ga. offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum. Earlier this season Wonnum identified Auburn as his favorite. Earlier this week he told a website USC and LSU were at the top. And Wednesday, after receiving his Under Armour All American Game jersey, he told USA Today that he's still open, talks with coaches every day, and Florida now stands out the most.
▪ Irmo defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is among the state's leaders this season with 13 sacks. He took an official visit to Missouri in September and said he loved it. He said he was impressed with both the football and academic sides of the school. He's also talking with Indiana and they are talking with him about a visit. He said he's not hearing from USC at this point.
▪ USC recently offered Monument, Co., 2019 quarterback Ty Evans. He's an Arkansas commitment but the Gamecock offer does interest him.
"I spoke to Coach Muschamp along with Coach Roper on Friday and we talked about the program and discussed how my style of play would fit in their offense,” Evans said. “I think it will be an honor to play in the SEC. Georgia was actually the first SEC school that came to my high school last spring and I’ve been contacted by several others."
According to stats from MaxPreps, Evans is the leading passer in Colorado with 1,543 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's completing over 63 percent of his passes.
