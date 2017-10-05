South Carolina could have big flip target in the building vs Arkansas

South Carolina has not backed off in its pursuit of Tennessee defensive end commitment Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of The Canyons, a two-year school in California.
There's a good possibility the Gamecocks will have Gerald in the crowd Saturday for the Arkansas game. This would be an unofficial visit. Gerald has confirmed his official visit to USC will be November 17.
Gerald's team has a bye this weekend so at the spur of the moment Wednesday, he hopped a plane from the West Coast and flew home. Gerald said there is a "huge chance" he will be at USC Saturday if he can line up the transportation. His appearance would be a bonus for the Gamecocks in their efforts to convince Gerald to flip their way. He has been in regular contact with the coaches.
"We set up my official couple of days ago, that's booked, 100 percent, and talked about the area where they could have used me this year, an area I could have helped them improve,' Gerald said. "I would have helped this year with the pass rush. Nothing has changed. They are in season so we don't talk every single day and I understand that, Other than that, nothing has changed."
Like USC, Tennessee continues to fight hard for Gerald hoping to keep him in the fold. And he's not wavering at this point, unlike some other Vol commitments who are concerned about the future in Knoxville of Butch Jones.
"The need for me at Tennessee, that's obvious, they make that very clear," Gerald said. "It's definitely something (Jones' status) I'm paying attention to. With that loss (to Georgia), everyone is going to say what's going to happen but know one knows but Coach Jones and who does the hiring and the firing. It's all just talk right now. I'm the same way I've always been. I've been a firm commit but I'm no dummy. I would say there's not one recruit in the world that's shut everything 100 percent down. I hope Coach Jones isn't gone. I love that staff. But I'd rather be prepared than not be prepared and scrambling. I'm smart about what I'm doing. I know I've worked too hard to be scrambling and end up with nothing. I'm taking my visits, not just because of Coach Jones, I've been saying this. I won't get an opportunity like this ever again in my life, so it has nothing to do with Coach Jones. I still believe in Coach Jones. I believe in those guys and I believe things are going to turn around. But I do know how college football works. I know there are changes and you never know what's going to happen."
Gerald will take his official visit to Tennessee on November 24. The only other 100 certain official visit, according to Gerald, is Florida. He said LSU and Louisville are very strong possibilities for visits as well.
Gerald is having a strong season. He's third on his team with 23 tackles and leads his team with 9 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks.
Comments