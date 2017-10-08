Key South Carolina flip target after Arkansas win: ‘It opened up my eyes’

South Carolina’s efforts to turn defensive end Dorian Gerald away from his Tennessee commitment got a boost Saturday with Gerald witnessing a strong Gamecock defensive effort in the win over Arkansas. The Florence native, who had an off weekend from his schedule with College of the Canyons in California, made an unofficial visit to Columbia with a cousin. The Gamecocks scored their most one-sided victory of the Will Muschamp era and that was part of a positive experience for Gerald.
“I loved it, I really enjoyed it. It opened up my eyes,” said Gerald who last visited USC in the summer before committing to Tennessee. “The environment was huge and I liked everything about the game. The defense played well. I feel like I could help a little bit with the pass rush. I talked to everybody, Coach Robinson, Coach Muschamp, Coach Thompson. They said the opportunity is still here and they still need me and want me to come in and I have a huge opportunity there.”
Gerald said watching the defense play Saturday allowed him to get his best look yet and how he might fit in with what they are doing, and he sees a good fit for himself there.
“Do I really look like I can play that defense and I looked at the game more at that aspect,” he said. “I really wanted to see how they want to use me and what they tell me do they it on the field. It was more of looking at like, do I fit in the scheme of things, could I be in this defense? The guys that play at my position, do they look like me? Just things like that.”
Asked if he could see himself fitting in that defense, Gerald, replied, “Oh, most definitely. This was an eye opener and I can’t wait to get back on my official with my family and let my family see everything. It was way more than I expected with everything, with the environment and the playing.”
Gerald will return to USC for his official visit Nov. 17. He will go to Tennessee for that official on Nov. 24. He does not have any other visits planned at this point. He has talked about visiting Florida as well.
