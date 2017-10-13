More Videos

Phil Kornblut

Frank Martin going north of the border to recruit big man

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

October 13, 2017 11:29 AM

South Carolina’s Frank Martin pulled a guard from Canada four years ago and the result was big for the Gamecocks as Duane Notice became one of the best guards in recent Gamecock history. Martin has been back in Canada this recruiting season, but this time it's for 6-foot-10 big man Kaosi Ezeagu who attends GTA Prep in Mississauga, Ontario.

"South Carolina is in the hunt and he likes South Carolina," said GTA coach David Cooper. "We keep in contact with Coach Martin. We definitely have a lot of interest."

Cooper said Ezeagu has not set any official visits yet because he's waiting for his Clearinghouse approval, which said will come. When that happens, USC will get one of his officials.

"He could be on campus sooner than expected," he said. "South Carolina is at the top of his list. Definitely at the top of his list with a small group of schools."

Some of those other schools are Western Michigan, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Princeton, Brown and Creighton. Cooper said Ezeagu is an excellent student and the Ivy League is a option for him.

Right now they are looking at signing late but that is not a definite. In fact, it's not definite he will sign at all for the '18 class because Cooper said they are looking at the possibility of reclassifying to the '19 class since he's only 17 years old.

Ezeagu's family is from Nigeria but he was born in the Bahamas, is a citizen of Canada and grew up in Ontario. And his coach said he is starting to blossom into a dominant big man.

"One thing coaches like about him is he's 6-10 and still growing," Cooper said. "He has long arms with over a 7-1 wingspan. He's very active and is able to alter a lot shots and make it tough for guys. He's a great rim protector. And he's improving rapidly offensively. He can post up and score one on one and can put it down on the floor and get to the rim. And he can shoot the 3."

