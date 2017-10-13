What Dax Hollifield sees from the South Carolina defense

Shelby, N.C., linebacker Dax Hollifield made his second official visit last weekend to South Carolina for the Arkansas game. In a video interview with Rivals, Hollifield said a lot of things stood out to him on the visit.
"I really enjoyed it,” Hollifield said. “They won pretty big. Their defense is playing really well right now. I really like how Coach Muschamp, Coach TRob (Travis Robinson) and Coach Hutzler are making this defense. They are the real leader of team. They're the reason they win games. I like how they are doing that. Jake Bentley and the offense are coming around. As the year is going on they are getting better."
Hollifield also has been to Florida State officially and will take his third official this weekend to North Carolina. He also will take official visits to Virginia Tech and Stanford.
▪ South Carolina this week offered defensive end Jarrett Jackson of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He's a Louisville commitment but is still drawing a lot of interest from others with offers from Florida State, Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Rutgers. The Gamecock offer did get his attention.
"I think South Carolina is a good school,” Jackson said. "They're always good in football and they have a great coach. I think Coach Muschamp is great at getting his guys to the next level."
Jackson said Louisville has been his only unofficial visit this season. He did not reveal plans for future visits.
▪ It appears USC has dropped out of the running for former LSU cornerback Saivion Smith of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He told the Biloxi Sun-Herald after his game Thursday night he's planning official visits to Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Nashville 2021 wide receiver Quenton Barnes, according to Rivals.
▪ Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson is scheduled for his official visit to Kentucky this weekend. He originally was scheduled to visit Kentucky in September but had to postpone that visit due to a family matter. He has visited Kansas as well and has upcoming visits scheduled the last two weekends of the month to Duke and UCLA. He has been unofficially to Clemson and USC.
Williamson's good friend and Clemson target Devon Dotson of Charlotte announces his choice Friday night at 6 p.m.. Kansas and Maryland are thought to be the front-runners.
