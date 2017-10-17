Dorian Gerald (99)
Phil Kornblut

He heard coaches call Saturday the ‘Gerald Bowl’ for South Carolina, Tennessee

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

October 17, 2017 8:29 AM

College of the Canyons (Calif.) defensive end Dorian Gerald was a more than interested viewer of Saturday’s win by South Carolina at Tennessee. He’s a Vol commitment but is strongly considering the Gamecocks. Around him some were calling the game the “The Gerald Bowl” and to the victor goes the spoils.

“It’s crazy, the coaches were saying that, everyone said that,” Gerald said.

But of course, he never viewed himself as a prize to the winner. His position towards Tennessee, at this point, remains unchanged.

“My commitment strength to Tennessee is a 10 (out of 10),” Gerald said. “Everyone knows that staff may not make it, but that staff, I’m 100 percent committed to. I’ll stick with them if they’re not fired, that’s sort of the plan. That (Tennessee) was my first SEC offer. It means a lot when that school offers you first. Plus, I hear from the head coach every day. What more do you want? Coach Jones goes out of his way every single day and that means a lot, and relationships mean the world to me.”

Gerald is moving forward with his official visits. He is set with USC Nov. 17 and Tennessee the following weekend. He said Louisville and Florida also will get December visits. He’s also hearing from Texas A&M.

In five games this season, Gerald has 27 tackles with six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

