Will Muschamp stops in to see blue chip flip target

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is doing some on the road recruiting work this week with his team having a bye, and Monday he and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson stopped by Alpharetta High School in Georgia to check in on defensive back Jaycee Horn.
They could not talk to Horn but he said Muschamp did text him reminding him that he still needs a corner. Ohio State also was at his school Monday. Horn visited Alabama Saturday for his first game there, and he's going to Ole Miss this Saturday. He also is still talking to Clemson.
Horn said he won't set his official visits until after the season and the Gamecocks most likely will get one while he's not sure about Clemson. He said he's still 100 percent committed to Tennessee.
Notes:
▪ Highland Community College (Kan.) defensive end Mario Dungy continues to hear from USC. Defensive line coach Lance Thompson checked in with him a couple of days back and the two discussed plans for an official visit. Dungy plans to take one after his season. Georgia State and Southeast Louisiana just offered him and he talked to Colorado Monday. He also has offers from Jacksonville State and Arkansas State.
▪ Responding to a story by CarolinaBlue in which he was quoted as saying North Carolina is "probably my leader today," Shelby, N.C. linebacker Dax Hollifield of tweeted Monday night he does not have a favorite and once he names one that will be his commitment. Hollifield took his official visit to North Carolina last weekend and is going to Virginia Tech officially this weekend. He also has taken official visits to USC and Florida State and will take one to Stanford in January.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 tight end Keon Zipperer and 2020 running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland, Fla.
▪ Algonquin, Ill., 2020 right-handed pitcher Jack Mahoney committed to USC.
