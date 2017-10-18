South Carolina’s Lance Thompson leading charge to flip Louisville commit

South Carolina made a recent offer to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, defensive end Jarrett Jackson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and earlier this week defensive line coach Lance Thompson met at the school with his coach William Clark to learn more about him. Jackson currently is committed to Louisville but is looking and listening to what other schools have to say.
“Right now I’m taking things slow to see what they have to offer,” Jackson said about his Gamecock offer.
I think Coach Muschamp is a great coach, same with Coach Thompson. They are doing some really great things. “ I think the program is heading in a good direction.”
Muschamp is on a mission to find more and better pass rushers for his defense. Jackson said the word he’s gotten from Muschamp and Thompson is he fits what they need.
“They said they liked my film, my size, my athletic ability,” he said. “They like the way I play with my hands and that I’m physical. My main thing is pass rushing,”
Jackson has seven sacks this season.
He has been committed to Louisville but will be taking other official visits. He has USC set for Nov. 11, Pitt on Dec. 2 (former teammate and USC target Jerry Drake is a freshman offensive lineman there) and Louisville on Dec. 9. He’s also considering Florida State and he said Florida also was by his school to check in on him.
“I’m committed but taking things slow,” Jackson said. “You just never know. “I’m looking at the coaching staff to see what type of guys they are, looking at the team, the atmosphere and the environment, does it feel like home. Also, the graduation rate, do they help their guys move on and get a diploma.”
Jackson said he grew up a Florida State fan. He will be an early graduate.
Note:
▪ Myrtle Beach 2020 quarterback Luke Doty recently was offered by N.C. State. He also has a USC offer.
Comments