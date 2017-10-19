What Florida State commit is hearing from Will Muschamp: ‘Come home’

Bossier City, La., defensive back Israel Mukuamu has taken official visits to South Carolina, Indiana and Georgia. This coming weekend he makes his official visit to his commitment program, Florida State. Louisville could be a fifth possible official visit. Despite his status as a Seminole pledge, Mukuamu has continued to talk to other coaches and visit other schools and he doesn’t have a definite date for making a final decision.
Mukuamu said Georgia showed him a good time and expressed the desire to have him play corner. He said he was impressed with the facilities and the atmosphere. He said the Georgia and USC visits have been his best so far and they were very similar.
This weekend Mukuamu will go to his first game at Florida State and he wants to check out the atmosphere and see how they use their defensive backs with the hope of coming in early and playing.
USC coach Will Muschamp was in touch with Mukuamu on Wednesday.
“He keeps telling me to come home,” Mukuamu said. “I still got Georgia and South Carolina in the back of my head. They both want me to play corner and they have a lack of depth.”
Mukuamu said the Gamecocks would be second on his list behind Florida State but Georgia is right there, too. He said Florida State doesn’t have to do anything special this weekend to keep his commitment locked down.
“I’m going to take the visit and see how my family likes it and leave everything up to God,” he said.
Note:
▪ USC is continuing to recruiting Cordova, Tenn., offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and offensive line coach Eric Wolford was at his school Monday.
"We really have a good relationship right now but I talk to Coach Muschamp and Coach Bentley the most," Carvin said.
Carvin has taken official visits to Tennessee and Mississippi State and he said his interest in the Gamecocks is strong enough that he's considering taking an official visit with them the weekend of the Florida game. He is scheduled to visit Arkansas on Dec. 1 but said he wants to move that visit up. He's also looking at Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama for possible visits. He said he doesn't have a favorite.
