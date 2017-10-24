Top-rated defensive end sets South Carolina visit date

According to his coach, Clemmons, N.C. defensive end K.J. Henry plans to take his official visit to USC on Nov. 10 for the Florida game weekend.
Henry has taken official visits to Georgia and Virginia Tech and will visit Clemson this weekend. He also plans to take a visit to Alabama. He will announce his decision Dec. 20 at 5 PM at his school's performing arts center. Coach Adrian Snow said USC's Will Muschamp, Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates and a coach from Georgia have been in to scout Henry in recent weeks.
Notes:
▪ Concord, N.C. defensive lineman Rick Sandidge continued taking unofficial visits last weekend with a trip to Virginia Tech. Next up with be an unofficial visit to Georgia on Nov. 4 for the South Carolina game. He also has been to North Carolina and USC for unofficial visits. Sandidge also has determined two more official visits. He said Florida and Penn State will be two more official visits along with his one set with Michigan for the Ohio State game. He has not set dates for those visits. Florida was by his school last week. Sandidge said USC continues to recruit him hard. He does not claim a favorite.
▪ IMG Academy defensive lineman Josh Walker is a former Arizona commitment who currently is favoring North Carolina. He's also considering Mississippi State. He made an unofficial visit there a couple of weeks ago. Walker said the Gamecocks have been showing interest in him and he last heard from the Gamecocks in September. He said he plans to reach out to Will Muschamp this week to see if he's still interested. Walker said he will take an official visit to North Carolina after his season. He said he'd also like to take visits to USC, Michigan State and Mississippi State.
▪ Bossier City, La., defensive back Israel Mukuamu told Florida State's 247Sports site he is firm with his commitment after his official visit to Tallahassee last weekend and has shut down his recruiting. Mukuamu also took official visits to USC, Georgia and Indiana. He plans to enroll in January.
▪ Greenville 2019 quarterback Davis Beville was offered by Pitt.
▪ South Carolina offered 2019 tight end Garmon Randolph (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) of Jefferson, Ga. He also has a Florida offer.
▪ USC offered 2020 Dematha Catholic (Md.) running back Marshawn Lloyd. Some of his other early offers are Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
