Gamecocks getting visit from son of four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State defensive back commitment Asante Samuel Jr., son of four time Pro Bowler Asante Samuel, will make an official visit to South Carolina this weekend, his first ever visit to the school. The St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) star has had a long recruiting relationship with Gamecock defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and that’s one of the reasons he’s coming to check out the Gamecocks this weekend.
“I’ve been trying to get up there for a little minute now,” Samuel said. “I’ve known T-Rob since he was at Auburn and he’s always kept it real for me. And I’ve met Coach Muschamp and he’s cool, he’s a very nice guy. I just want to see the coaches around there, the people and the every day living.”
Samuel is regarded as one of the top cornerback prospects in the country. Muschamp and Robinson are trying to sell him on joining their program and help get the Gamecocks to that elite status.
“They say I’m the dog and I’m physical and you can’t really teach dogs how to eat,” Samuel said. “Whatever the coach needs me to do, I get it done.”
Samuel has been unofficially to Florida State, Florida and Miami. He also plans to take official visits to Florida State and LSU. The Seminoles are struggling this season but that hasn’t really shaken Samuel’s desire to join Jimbo Fisher’s program thus far.
“My commitment to Florida State right now is 100 percent but anything can happen in the last coupe of months (of recruiting) and we’ll see what happens,” he said. “A lot of teams go through adversity and you just have to bounce back.”
As of now, Samuel said he will be visiting USC by himself and he will arrive Saturday morning. He doesn’t plan to announce his final decision until Signing Day.
Comments