Who's visiting South Carolina football this weekend

South Carolina’s game against Vanderbilt is notable for what it could mean for USC in the standings and on the recruiting trail.
Official visits for the Gamecocks are scheduled to be defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. and Divaad Wilson. Top unofficial visits for the 2018 class are scheduled to be linebacker Channing Tindall, tight end James Mitchell and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum.
▪ South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Ca.) set an official to Louisville for December 8. He will visit the Gamecocks on Nov. 17 and Tennessee on Nov. 24. He's committed to the Volunteers.
▪ Cedartown, Ga., 2019 running back Tony Mathis Jr. plans to visit South Carolina on Saturday.
▪ Chattahoochee Valley Community College (Ala.) left-handed pitcher Cole Ganopulos committed to USC for the 2018 class. He started his career at Auburn before transferring to the junior college. Last season he had 12 appearances and seven 7 starts. He was 6-0 with a 1.33 ERA. He struck out 32 in 402/3 innings pitched.
Comments