Coach likes USC’s chances to flip Florida commitment

More Videos 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? Pause 1:20 Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:39 Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 3:09 The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 1:49 How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 3:01 Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.