More Videos

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Pause
Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 1:49

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

Phil Kornblut

Coach likes USC’s chances to flip Florida commitment

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

October 27, 2017 5:19 PM

Defensive back Divaad Wilson of Miami is taking an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.

Wilson (6-0, 180) has been a Florida football commitment, but USC defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson has been down to check on Wilson and has kept up the recruiting pressure in an effort to win him over.

His coach said Friday that Robinson has a decent shot at achieving that.

“He’s very interested in South Carolina,” said Miami Northwestern coach Max Edwards. “If he takes a visit, he’s interested in you. I think they (USC) have a good shot at landing him. He can come in and play right now; he’s one of those types of kids. I think he’s the best corner in the state of Florida.”

Northwestern played Thursday night, so Wilson and his mother were to hop on a plane Friday afternoon and fly to Columbia. Wilson also has official visits set with Georgia on Nov. 17 and Florida on Nov. 24.

The Gamecocks have three committed for 2018 in the secondary: R.J. Roderick, Jonathan Gipson and Marlon Character.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Pause
Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 1:49

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

    Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

View More Video