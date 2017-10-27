Coach likes USC’s chances to flip Florida commitment

Defensive back Divaad Wilson of Miami is taking an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.
Wilson (6-0, 180) has been a Florida football commitment, but USC defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson has been down to check on Wilson and has kept up the recruiting pressure in an effort to win him over.
His coach said Friday that Robinson has a decent shot at achieving that.
“He’s very interested in South Carolina,” said Miami Northwestern coach Max Edwards. “If he takes a visit, he’s interested in you. I think they (USC) have a good shot at landing him. He can come in and play right now; he’s one of those types of kids. I think he’s the best corner in the state of Florida.”
Northwestern played Thursday night, so Wilson and his mother were to hop on a plane Friday afternoon and fly to Columbia. Wilson also has official visits set with Georgia on Nov. 17 and Florida on Nov. 24.
The Gamecocks have three committed for 2018 in the secondary: R.J. Roderick, Jonathan Gipson and Marlon Character.
Comments