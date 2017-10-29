Two key flip targets enjoy visit to South Carolina football

South Carolina hosted two defensive back targets who are committed elsewhere on official visits over the weekend.

Asante Samuel Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale is committed to Florida State and Divaad Wilson of Miami is a Florida commit. Both said they had a good time on their visits but both said their commitments have not changed at this point.

“It was a great visit, everybody showed love,” Samuel said. “They did a good job showing me a good time. I’m still 100 percent (committed) but anything can happen until signing day.”

Wilson is scheduled to visit Georgia on Nov. 17 and Florida on November 24.

Notes:

▪ Moultrie, Ga., 2019 kicker/punter Ryan Fitzgerald made an unofficial visit Saturday to the Gamecocks.

“It was one of the better visits I’ve been on,” He said. “The whole staff was really friendly. Coach Hutzler talked to me for a little while before the game. It’s basically just a waiting game. I know (Parker) White is a redshirt freshman and I think the other guy is also. So, it really just depends on how well they do if they will need a kicker out of my class or not.”

Fitzgerald also is hearing from Georgia, Florida State and Florida and has visited each.

▪ Savannah 2019 offensive lineman Erick Hicks Jr. was in at USC Saturday for an unofficial visit, his second visit with the Gamecocks.

“The environment was great,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing the Gamecock team in action, especially the defensive line. The facilities are nice, too. The coaches have been checking out my film and I make sure to put in work each Friday night to keep their interests.”

Hicks said he plays defensive tackle for his school but USC likes him as an offensive lineman. He has an offer from Western Kentucky and also has visited Georgia and Georgia Tech.

▪ Concord, N.C. running back Jay Wilkerson Jr. visited South Carolina on Saturday along with some teammates including defensive lineman Rick Sandidge. He’s coming off an ankle injury and USC and others are still evaluating him.

“I loved it,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere, it felt like home and I was very comfortable. I’m just enjoying my recruitment at the moment because the coaches and fans make you feel welcome. The game day atmosphere was like one I’ve never seen before. I will definitely be returning for another visit in a couple of weeks.”

▪ Arden, N.C. 2019 6-foot-11 big man Brandon Stone was at USC Friday and Saturday for an unofficial visit. He landed an offer from the Gamecocks while on the visit.

“It went really well and it was by far my favorite visit I’ve been on,” Stone said. “I love the way Coach Martin gets into his players. He’s one of the best coaches in the NCAA and I love how up front he is. He as well as the rest of the staff think I would fit in perfectly with the way they play. I’m really excited about South Carolina and I could definitely see myself there.”

Stone said USC is one of the top two schools with him at this early stage of his recruiting.