More Videos

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Pause
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Vanderbilt coach criticizes officiating in South Carolina game 0:30

Vanderbilt coach criticizes officiating in South Carolina game

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • South Carolina football celebrates Vanderbilt win

    South Carolina Gamecocks football celebrates Vanderbilt win on Saturday night.

South Carolina Gamecocks football celebrates Vanderbilt win on Saturday night. bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks football celebrates Vanderbilt win on Saturday night. bbreiner@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

Two key flip targets enjoy visit to South Carolina football

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

October 29, 2017 3:52 PM

South Carolina hosted two defensive back targets who are committed elsewhere on official visits over the weekend.

Asante Samuel Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale is committed to Florida State and Divaad Wilson of Miami is a Florida commit. Both said they had a good time on their visits but both said their commitments have not changed at this point.

“It was a great visit, everybody showed love,” Samuel said. “They did a good job showing me a good time. I’m still 100 percent (committed) but anything can happen until signing day.”

Wilson is scheduled to visit Georgia on Nov. 17 and Florida on November 24.

Notes:

▪  Moultrie, Ga., 2019 kicker/punter Ryan Fitzgerald made an unofficial visit Saturday to the Gamecocks.

“It was one of the better visits I’ve been on,” He said. “The whole staff was really friendly. Coach Hutzler talked to me for a little while before the game. It’s basically just a waiting game. I know (Parker) White is a redshirt freshman and I think the other guy is also. So, it really just depends on how well they do if they will need a kicker out of my class or not.”

Fitzgerald also is hearing from Georgia, Florida State and Florida and has visited each.

▪  Savannah 2019 offensive lineman Erick Hicks Jr. was in at USC Saturday for an unofficial visit, his second visit with the Gamecocks.

“The environment was great,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing the Gamecock team in action, especially the defensive line. The facilities are nice, too. The coaches have been checking out my film and I make sure to put in work each Friday night to keep their interests.”

Hicks said he plays defensive tackle for his school but USC likes him as an offensive lineman. He has an offer from Western Kentucky and also has visited Georgia and Georgia Tech.

▪  Concord, N.C. running back Jay Wilkerson Jr. visited South Carolina on Saturday along with some teammates including defensive lineman Rick Sandidge. He’s coming off an ankle injury and USC and others are still evaluating him.

“I loved it,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere, it felt like home and I was very comfortable. I’m just enjoying my recruitment at the moment because the coaches and fans make you feel welcome. The game day atmosphere was like one I’ve never seen before. I will definitely be returning for another visit in a couple of weeks.”

▪  Arden, N.C. 2019 6-foot-11 big man Brandon Stone was at USC Friday and Saturday for an unofficial visit. He landed an offer from the Gamecocks while on the visit.

“It went really well and it was by far my favorite visit I’ve been on,” Stone said. “I love the way Coach Martin gets into his players. He’s one of the best coaches in the NCAA and I love how up front he is. He as well as the rest of the staff think I would fit in perfectly with the way they play. I’m really excited about South Carolina and I could definitely see myself there.”

Related stories from The State

Stone said USC is one of the top two schools with him at this early stage of his recruiting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Pause
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Vanderbilt coach criticizes officiating in South Carolina game 0:30

Vanderbilt coach criticizes officiating in South Carolina game

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

    Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

View More Video