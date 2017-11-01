Report: Channing Tindall makes his choice, when it comes out is another matter

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall told GamecockCentral he has made his college decision but has not set a date for announcing. Tindall has had South Carolina, Georgia and Florida as his top three.
Clemson just offered, but the Mr. Football finalist said he didn't think the Tigers would be a factor. But he did say he might take some official visits even after his commitment.
Notes:
▪ USC offensive line commitment Jesus Gibbs took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech Saturday. The Hokies are pushing to flip him.
▪ Mississippi Gulf Coast defensive back Saivion Smith told 247Sports that South Carolina is one of the schools still recruiting him hard. Smith's season ended last week and he's now turning his attention towards recruiting. He said Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama also are recruiting him hard. He's also getting attention from Utah, Washington and Central Florida.
▪ USC defensive end commitment Kingsley Enagbare told 247Sports he has set an official visit with Notre Dame for Nov. 18. The Irish just recently offered.
