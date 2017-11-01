South Carolina visit gives key flip target something to think about

Alpharetta, Ga., defensive back Jaycee Horn was back at South Carolina last Saturday and Sunday on an unofficial visit with his dad and a friend and watched the Gamecocks become bowl eligible by defeating Vanderbilt. Horn remains committed to Tennessee but this visit gave him even more to think about as it pertains to the Gamecocks.
“I talked to Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and there’s a great opportunity at South Carolina right now,” Horn said. “A program on the rise. One thing I do like about their defense is they play all type of coverages and you get a chance to learn all the coverages under two great defensive minded coaches and two great defensive back coaches. That helps you a lot in the future if you are planning on pursuing a career in the NFL.”
USC would love to get Horn to flip from his Tennessee commitment but despite all the turmoil in Knoxville, Horn said nothing has changed with his commitment at this point. But his relationship with the Gamecocks is growing stronger.
“My relationship has been building more and more with South Carolina,” he said. “My relationship gaining with South Carolina still has given me any thing to make me deter from Tennessee. They are staying strong. But I can say Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob and I have a better relationship and it’s growing.”
About Tennessee, Horn said “It would suck to see those coaches not at Tennessee anymore, hopefully they get some things worked out and finish the season out strong. I wish Coach Jones and the coaching staff the best of luck throughout their season. There’s a lot going on in Knoxville right now, a lot of speculation. I’m just going to sit back and wait and if something does happen, I’ll have to make my decision based off that. It’s really just a waiting game. I’m signing in February and that’s a long way away. I’m committed right now but it’s still a long ways away and there’s still a lot of schools still recruiting me. Final day will be in February on Signing Day.”
Horn said he will be at Georgia for an unofficial visit Saturday to watch the Bulldogs play the Gamecocks.
“I want to see how Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob matchup against those guys, and seeing them last weekend I think they have a good chance,” said Horn who also wants to return to USC for the Florida game but is not sure he’ll make it. He’s also not sure when he’ll return to Tennessee. He still plans to take official visits but no dates have been set.
Clemson also remains in touch and contacted Horn Tuesday. He actually was planning to go to the Clemson-Georgia Tech game last Saturday before deciding to go to USC. He said he will take another visit to Clemson, possibly an official. He’s also hearing from Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and others. He visited Ole Miss recently as well.
