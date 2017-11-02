More Videos

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights 5:28

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

Pause
Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner 2:00

Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process 1:25

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:52

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience

Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts 1:02

Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 2:11

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia? 1:43

For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day 1:10

Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day

Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail 1:52

Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class 3:02

Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class

USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

South Carolina offers 2,000-yard 2019 RB

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 02, 2017 09:29 AM

South Carolina offered 2019 running back Eric Gray of Memphis. Some of his other offers are Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Indiana and Colorado. In 2016 Gray rushed for 2,215 yards and 43 touchdowns. So far this season he has rushed for 2,071 yards and 28 touchdowns at 10.1 per carry.

Gray is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.

Notes:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Zion Williamson, the 6-foot-6 top recruit out of Spartanburg Day, has had in home visits this from coaches from Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina according to 247Sports. He has taken official visits to each except Clemson which he has visited unofficially. He also has visited South Carolina unofficially.

Williamson has not indicated any plans for this weekend. Gamecock coach Frank Martin, in a tweet to promote Sunday's hurricane fundraiser against Virginia Tech in Columbia, apparently is expecting someone important to visit: "This would b awesome. Great game vs great team for a great cause and a BIGTIME VISITOR n the house."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights 5:28

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

Pause
Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner 2:00

Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process 1:25

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:52

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience

Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts 1:02

Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 2:11

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia? 1:43

For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day 1:10

Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day

Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail 1:52

Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class 3:02

Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

View More Video