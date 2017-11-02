South Carolina offers 2,000-yard 2019 RB

South Carolina offered 2019 running back Eric Gray of Memphis. Some of his other offers are Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Indiana and Colorado. In 2016 Gray rushed for 2,215 yards and 43 touchdowns. So far this season he has rushed for 2,071 yards and 28 touchdowns at 10.1 per carry.
Gray is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.
Notes:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Zion Williamson, the 6-foot-6 top recruit out of Spartanburg Day, has had in home visits this from coaches from Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina according to 247Sports. He has taken official visits to each except Clemson which he has visited unofficially. He also has visited South Carolina unofficially.
Williamson has not indicated any plans for this weekend. Gamecock coach Frank Martin, in a tweet to promote Sunday's hurricane fundraiser against Virginia Tech in Columbia, apparently is expecting someone important to visit: "This would b awesome. Great game vs great team for a great cause and a BIGTIME VISITOR n the house."
Comments