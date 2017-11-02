HS Coach: USC commit’s Notre Dame visit shouldn’t worry Gamecocks

Hapeville, Ga., defensive end Kingsley Enagbare of is one of the most highly touted of USC’s 2018 football recruiting class. He committed to the Gamecocks in July and all was quiet on the recruiting front with him until an offer and subsequent scheduled official visit to Notre Dame.
But Hapeville Charter coach Winston Gordon, despite the pull the Fighting Irish have on recruits, he does not foresee a change in course for his star defender.
“He’s just like any other kid, he’s going to take his officials. He said he’s committed to the University of South Carolina and I don’t think he’s thinking anything. I think he’s rock solid to South Carolina. I don’t think anything will waver that. He’s taking the visit just because it’s Notre Dame. I don’t think he’ll take any other visits. One thing about my kids, they don’t waver.”
Gordon said USC recruiter Lance Thompson has been down to check on Enagbare and he is expecting him to take his official visit to USC for the Florida weekend. Once in the program, Gordon expects Enagbare to be a major impact player.
“He’s having a lights out season,” Winston said. “He’s a dominant player in any class in Georgia. He’ll bring toughness to that defense, give them a (Jadeveon) Clowney type guy, a dominant defensive end.”
Comments