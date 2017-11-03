Ahead of USC visit, Dorian Gerald seeks clarity on Tennessee coaches’ future

Defensive end Dorian Gerald continues to hang in with his Tennessee commitment, but the future of that coaching staff weighs heavily on his mind and in his plans.
Gerald, from Florence and the College of the Canyons in California, has had official visits set with USC for Nov. 17, Tennessee on Nov, 24 and Louisville Dec. 8. He’s now added an official to Texas A&M on a date to be determined and plans to take a fifth official visit.
Gerald said he heard earlier in the week from USC defensive line coach Lance Thompson regarding his upcoming official visit. As for Tennessee, like Vols fans and everyone on the outside watching, Gerald is in the dark about the future of Butch Jones as head coach.
“No one has told me anything about what’s going on at Tennessee so I don’t know,” Gerald said. “Obviously something is going on. I don’t even know what to say. I don’t know what to say because I don’t know anything. As far as I know, everything is still the same but it’s obvious something is going on. I’m just not being told.”
Gerald said he talks with UT coaches every day and their message has been: “See how it plays out. My commitment to the staff has not weakened any. What would have something to do with my commitment would be staff changes. If Coach Jones was to leave, it definitely would change things.”
And Gerald would like some clarity soon from the Vols.
“I’m just ready to know what it’s going to be,” he said. “I’m tired of beating around the bush and people not telling me what’s going on. I just want to know what it’s going to be and what it’s not going to be. If it is going to be this, then let me know. I’m ready to know.”
Gerald said his whole family will join him on his official visit to USC, something they have not been able to do on earlier visits with the Gamecocks.
In seven games this season Gerald has 34 tackles with eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.
Notes
▪ DB Jaycee Horn remains a Tennessee commitment for now but has been two USC twice this season and plans to return for the Florida game. He will be in Athens on Saturday as the Gamecocks play Georgia.
▪ DL Rick Sandidge will see the Gamecocks play for the fourth time this season in a third different stadium. He was in Charlotte for the season opener against NC State, has been twice to Williams-Brice Stadium and will be at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
▪ USC OL target Jovaughn Gwyn of Charlotte plans to be at NC State Saturday.
▪ USC offered 2021 RB BJ Harris of Chattanooga.
