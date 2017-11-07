Even after being mistaken for Zion, 2019 big man felt the love

Top 2018 prospect Zion Williamson was expected at USC on Sunday for an unofficial visit, a visit his mother confirmed late last week, but he was a no-show. That word did not make it to some Gamecock fans who started the “We Want Zion” chant during the game against Virginia Tech. They should have been chanting “We Want D.J.” for 2019 6-foot-9 D.J. Burns of York Prep. He was sitting behind the Gamecock bench with some teammates, his second unofficial visit to USC in as many weekends.
While not yet holding the national notoriety of Williamson, Burns is a major prospect in his own right with offers from USC, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU. The Gamecocks might not land Williamson for the 2018 class but they would do well to pick up Burns for 2019.
“Nothing has changed as far as USC building the brand and making sure South Carolina is on the map,” Burns said. “The coaches showed mad love and called today (Monday) to tell me that Zion had confirmed he was coming on a visit. I enjoyed the visit and was there with my York Preparatory brothers. When the coaches found out I was coming, they showed love to me and my teammates.”
Burns said Tennessee was in to watch him in a scrimmage last Saturday. He does not have any other visits planned at this point.
