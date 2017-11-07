South Carolina making up ground with DE flip target

South Carolina has had to make up a lot of ground with defensive end Jarrett Jackson Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. By the time the Gamecocks offered in mid-October, Jackson already was committed to Louisville. But make up ground they have, to the point where he will make an official visit this weekend for his first up close look at the program.
“They are just excited for me to get up on a visit and check out everything,” Jackson said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Lance) Thompson. He’s just really excited and thinks I can make a big impact and get them to the next level.”
Jackson is holding with his commitment to the Cardinals at this point and the Gamecocks, nor any others, have yet to get him all twisted over his decision.
“Everything is pretty normal,” he said. “I’m not sure where they (Gamecocks) fit in. I still feel good towards Louisville.”
Jackson said his dad will join him on his visit and with his season over they will arrive Friday.
“I want to see the facilities, the team, the coaching staff, the campus and check out the academics. I plan to study communications or business.”
Jackson will take an official visit to Pitt on Dec. 1 and one to Louisville on Dec. 8.
Notes:
▪ Defensive back Divaad Wilson of Miami said he’s not heard much from USC since his official visit in late October. Wilson has been committed to Florida and is holding to that right now despite the upheaval in the program.
“I don’t really care,” He said, adding he just likes Florida for Florida.
Wilson will take an official visit to Georgia Nov. 17 and to Florida the following weekend. Without hearing much from the Gamecocks, Wilson said the Gamecocks are third on his list behind Florida and Georgia. He’s last contact from recruiter Travaris Robinson was about a week ago and he’s not sure if the Gamecocks are still interested. He said Georgia hasn’t recruited him all that hard either and he wants to use his visit to learn more about the Bulldogs’ interest.
